Terra Virtua Kolect Achieves Market Cap of $141.88 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $141.88 million and $14.01 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00206137 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,004,118 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

