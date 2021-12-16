TerraUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.81 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $8.81 billion and approximately $130.71 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005224 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 8,796,734,220 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

