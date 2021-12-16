Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $34.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $941.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,639. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,024.42 and a 200 day moving average of $806.72. The company has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a PE ratio of 320.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

