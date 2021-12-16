Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $987.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $992.03 billion, a PE ratio of 315.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,024.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $806.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

