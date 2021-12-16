Texas Permanent School Fund Has $30.69 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $562.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

