Texas Permanent School Fund Has $47.49 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

