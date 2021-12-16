Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,232 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $257.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

