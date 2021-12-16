Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

AXP stock opened at $162.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

