The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.37 Million

Analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report $69.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.10 million and the highest is $69.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $251.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ SKIN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,061. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $11,212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 83.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 133,693 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

