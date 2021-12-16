The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 30.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $178,957,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $176.13 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

