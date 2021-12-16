The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €69.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.21 ($72.15).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €49.30 ($55.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($68.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.49.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

