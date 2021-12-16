The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

BBWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.