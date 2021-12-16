The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EC. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecopetrol by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.