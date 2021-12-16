The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EC. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.
EC stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
