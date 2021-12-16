The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

