The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Neutral

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 903,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

