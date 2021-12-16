The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Buys £8,645.48 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £149.06 ($196.99) per share, with a total value of £8,645.48 ($11,425.24).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,750,000 shares of Panoply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.04), for a total value of £4,025,000 ($5,319,148.94).

On Tuesday, September 14th, Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 62 shares of Panoply stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £159.96 ($211.39).

Shares of LON TPX opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.20) on Thursday. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150.91 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £206.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Panoply’s payout ratio is -1.50%.

Panoply Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

