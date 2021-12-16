The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

