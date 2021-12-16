The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 137.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

