Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Up 4.2%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.45. 30,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 680,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market cap of $789.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

