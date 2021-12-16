Thomas Fennimore Buys 16,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

