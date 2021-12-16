Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. Thor’s solid backlog across both of its segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2022 and beyond. Airxcel buyout has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. However, the company is facing temporary hiccups owing to supply constraints and shortage of various RV components in Europe as well as North America. Also, rising commodity prices is likely to clip gross margins, going forward. Stiff competition within the RV industry is also a concern. Further, the firm is bearing the brunt of escalating operating costs over the past few years. Thus, the stock commands a cautious stance.”

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock remains attractive. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $101.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.