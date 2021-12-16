Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,934 Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 914,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

