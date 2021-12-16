Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

