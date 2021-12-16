Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

