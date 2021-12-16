Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.