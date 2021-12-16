Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 26,556 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,556 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

