Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 75,575 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

CCL opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

