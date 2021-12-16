TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $643,939.16 and $4.27 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3,192.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00891309 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

