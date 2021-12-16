Tigress Financial Initiates Coverage on Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Investment analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

WEAV stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

