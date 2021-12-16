Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tilray were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tilray by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

