Time New Bank Market Capitalization Reaches $2.97 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $219,164.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

