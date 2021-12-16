Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Update

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TSIB stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSIB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.