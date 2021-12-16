Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Update

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOFB stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tofutti Brands has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.