Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

TOL stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

