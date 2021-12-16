Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as low as C$1.89. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 64,463 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

