Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 467 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP opened at $298.24 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

