Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,098,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.04 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

