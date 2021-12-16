Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 600 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in UDR were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 843,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 303,494 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.11, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.