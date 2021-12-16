Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $331.66 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

