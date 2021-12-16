TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.62. 813,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 196,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPGS. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:TPGS)

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

