Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of 566% compared to the typical volume of 1,315 call options.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $116.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

