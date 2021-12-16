Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.16. The company had a trading volume of 938,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,144. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $324,174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.