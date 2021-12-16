Transform Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.01. 21,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

