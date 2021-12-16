Transform Wealth LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $112.77. 61,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,260. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.