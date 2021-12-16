Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Allstate stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.24. 13,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

