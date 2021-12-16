Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.08239123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.77 or 0.99978006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.