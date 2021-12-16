Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Update

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the November 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,063. Trebia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

