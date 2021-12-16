Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Gap Down to $35.45

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $31.65. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 5,036 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
