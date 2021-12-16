Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Gap Down to $35.45

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $31.65. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 5,036 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.