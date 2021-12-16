Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,858. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

