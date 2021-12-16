Trinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 8.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,662,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

